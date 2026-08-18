Popees Baby Care Expands Footprint with Pune Mega Store Launch

Popees Baby Care, an emerging player in the baby and kids' retail sector in India, celebrated a crucial milestone with the opening of its 113th store in Pune on August 15, coinciding with the country's 80th Independence Day. This event marks a significant stride in the brand's national growth strategy.

The new store, strategically located at Radiant Raheja Millenium on M.G. Road in Pune Cantonment, enhances Popees’ retail presence in Maharashtra. This expansion demonstrates the brand's commitment to bringing its products closer to families across the nation. The inauguration on Independence Day adds meaningful context to the milestone.

Catering comprehensively to children's needs, the expansive store offers a diverse range of products, including baby clothing, care items, and accessories. This launch signifies Popees’ accelerated expansion beyond the south, following its recent North Indian entry with a store in Chandigarh. The Pune store bolsters its presence in key Northern and Western markets.

Shaju Thomas, Founder and Managing Director of Popees Baby Care, emphasized the importance of the Pune launch as a key market foothold. He reiterated the brand's focus on offering quality and comfort, aligning with the evolving needs of modern Indian families. The store's opening on this significant day underscores Popees' vision of transforming into a nationwide retail powerhouse.