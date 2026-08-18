Tensions Soar: Israeli Airstrikes Target Syrian Military Base

Israeli airstrikes hit the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in Syria, targeting its runway and storage facilities. The strikes come amid rising tensions between Israel and Turkey. Syria, now under a new administration, has been using the base for army training. Israel raised concerns about Syria rebuilding its air force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:47 IST
Tensions Soar: Israeli Airstrikes Target Syrian Military Base
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In a move intensifying regional tensions, Israel launched airstrikes targeting the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in northwestern Syria, as confirmed by Syria's state-run Ekhbariya, which quoted military sources.

The airstrikes, which occurred early Tuesday, focused on the base's runway and storage facilities but reportedly resulted in no casualties. This base, inactive as a military airfield since 2013, now serves as a training center for Syria's new army post-2024, reflecting the ongoing shifts in Syria's military landscape.

The strikes coincide with strained ties between Israel and Turkey, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accuses Israel of jeopardizing Syria's security. Meanwhile, reports suggest Syria is accelerating efforts to rebuild its air force, drawing Israeli attention and international concern.

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