Steve O'Connor Named Permanent Chair of New Zealand Tech Institute

New Zealand's push to turn advanced research into commercially valuable technology has gained new leadership appointments, with Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Penny Simmonds naming Steve O'Connor as permanent Chair of the New Zealand Institute of Advanced Technology (NZIAT). Marko Bogoievski has also been appointed to the institute's Board, adding further investment and commercialisation experience as NZIAT develops its role in the country's technology sector.

O'Connor has already been closely involved in shaping the organisation, having served as its Establishment Chair since January 2026. His permanent appointment gives NZIAT continuity as it moves beyond its foundation phase and begins developing investment priorities across emerging technologies with potential scientific and economic value for New Zealand.

NZIAT explores AI, quantum and advanced materials

NZIAT's early work includes investment in advanced materials and magnetic technologies, while the institute is also formally assessing opportunities involving artificial intelligence. Quantum technology is another area under exploration as the organisation considers where New Zealand's research capabilities could be developed into technologies, businesses and wider economic opportunities.

The institute's focus places commercialisation alongside scientific development, addressing the challenge of moving promising research beyond laboratories and into practical applications. That work can involve connecting researchers with investment, industry knowledge and business expertise so technologies with commercial potential have a clearer pathway towards the market.

Simmonds said O'Connor had provided strong leadership and governance during NZIAT's establishment period. His experience spans innovation, venture incubation, capital markets and technology commercialisation, giving him a background that combines the financial and business sides of technology development.

O'Connor is also Deputy Chair of New Zealand Growth Capital Partners and has experience as a founder and business leader. The Government sees that combination as valuable for an institute expected to strengthen links between research excellence and economic growth.

Commercialisation experience added to NZIAT Board

Marko Bogoievski's appointment adds another experienced figure from the investment and business community to NZIAT's governance. He is a co-founder and director of Runway - Intelligent Capital and Maker Partners, as well as a partner at MQB Partners.

His professional experience includes advanced technology investment and commercialisation, capital markets, funding strategies and the governance of organisations involving multiple stakeholders. Those skills are particularly relevant for an institute working across researchers, businesses, investors and government organisations, where moving a technology towards commercial use can require different sources of capital and expertise at different stages.

Simmonds also highlighted Bogoievski's understanding of public and private sector practices, together with his knowledge of venture systems and markets in New Zealand and overseas. International connections can become important for advanced technology companies that need access to larger markets, specialised investors or global partners as they grow.

Leadership appointments support next stage of growth

The appointments come as NZIAT builds its investment programme and considers which emerging technologies offer strong opportunities for New Zealand. Its work in areas such as AI and quantum technology reflects growing interest in technologies that could reshape industries, while advanced materials and magnetic technologies provide additional avenues for research and commercial development.

Strong governance will be important as the institute decides where to direct resources and how to support technologies that may require years of development before reaching commercial scale. Investment choices also need to account for technical potential, market demand and New Zealand's ability to build sustainable expertise around particular fields.

With O'Connor moving from Establishment Chair to permanent Chair and Bogoievski joining the Board, NZIAT now has additional continuity and investment experience for its next phase. The wider goal is to help promising research become useful technology and viable businesses, giving New Zealand researchers and innovators stronger pathways for turning scientific expertise into economic opportunities.