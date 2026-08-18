Sweden's Political Shift: Opposition Set to Oust Ruling Coalition

Ahead of Sweden's September 13 election, the centre-left opposition holds a 10-point lead over the ruling right-wing coalition. An opinion poll indicates Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson might replace Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The campaign focuses on cost of living, security, immigration, crime, and energy issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:18 IST
Sweden's Political Shift: Opposition Set to Oust Ruling Coalition
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An opinion poll indicates Sweden's centre-left opposition is leading the ruling right-wing coalition by 10 percentage points ahead of the September 13 election.

With a gap this wide, public broadcaster SVT reported that only a miracle could save Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his coalition from likely defeat.

The survey suggests Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson may become prime minister again, with her party focusing on central issues like cost of living and security.

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