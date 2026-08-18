Sweden's Political Shift: Opposition Set to Oust Ruling Coalition

An opinion poll indicates Sweden's centre-left opposition is leading the ruling right-wing coalition by 10 percentage points ahead of the September 13 election.

With a gap this wide, public broadcaster SVT reported that only a miracle could save Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his coalition from likely defeat.

The survey suggests Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson may become prime minister again, with her party focusing on central issues like cost of living and security.