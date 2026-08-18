Rishabh Pant Reaches 100 Test Sixes Milestone

Rishabh Pant has become the first Indian and third overall to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket. Scoring 66 runs against Sri Lanka, he achieved this in just 4,918 balls. Despite a robust lead, India faces a fightback from Sri Lanka, with the ongoing match in Galle seeing a tight contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 14:13 IST
Rishabh Pant Reaches 100 Test Sixes Milestone
Rishabh Pant. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable feat, Rishabh Pant has etched his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian cricketer and the third overall to complete 100 sixes in Test cricket. Pant, known for his aggressive style, achieved this during India's compelling match against Sri Lanka at Galle, tallying 66 runs off 69 balls.

Surpassing legendary counterparts like Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, Pant reached this milestone in just 4,918 balls, making him the fastest to do so. His achievement of maintaining a ball-to-six ratio of 49.2 also sets a new benchmark among those with a century of sixes, further enhancing his reputation as a dynamic force in Test cricket.

On the field, India commands a formidable lead despite persistent challenges from Sri Lanka. By the end of the first session on day four, India held a lead of 294 runs, at 116/4, with Pant and Dhruv Jurel steadying the ship. The Sri Lankan side, buoyed by Sonal Dinusha's century, strives to mount a comeback, keeping the contest intense.

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