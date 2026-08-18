Turbulence in the Middle East: Oil Prices Surge Amid Rising Tensions

Oil prices surged for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, fueled by dwindling hopes of a resolution to the Middle East conflict. Iran's declaration of adopting a more aggressive posture and the U.S.'s choice not to prolong ceasefire negotiations intensified worries about enduring disruptions in energy supplies.

Brent crude futures climbed to $91.22 per barrel, marking its highest since late July, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $85.31 per barrel. According to ING analysts, investor sentiment is buoyed by the U.S. administration's decision to refrain from extending the U.S.-Iran peace agreement, coupled with ongoing security challenges in the Strait of Hormuz.

Geopolitical tensions remain high as Iran indicates a shift to a "fully offensive" military stance following a stall in peace efforts. Meanwhile, a recent projectile attack on a vessel navigating out of the Strait of Hormuz underscores the fragile situation, causing mounting concerns about the future direction of oil prices.