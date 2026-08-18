Market Turmoil: U.S. Treasury Yields Soar Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. government bonds saw a sharp selloff on Tuesday, driving the 30-year Treasury yield to its highest level in nearly 20 years. Concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East, compounded with rising inflation fears, have exerted pressure on both stocks and currencies.

Oil prices also surged for the third day, with Brent crude touching its highest since last month. This market volatility illustrates the persistent risks associated with Middle Eastern tensions, warning of potential impacts on global financial stability.

As traders prepare for possible fiscal policy changes, they are closely monitoring indications from the Federal Reserve and implications from its upcoming meetings. High bond yields are influencing equity markets, making stocks less appealing amid elevated borrowing costs.