Thomas Lubeck Named World Bank Group Country Manager for Guatemala

Thomas Edward Lubeck has been appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Guatemala, taking responsibility for coordinating the institution's work as the Central American country seeks to create more jobs, attract investment and strengthen the foundations for inclusive economic growth. His role brings together the World Bank Group's main institutions operating in Guatemala, giving him oversight of efforts that combine government-focused development programmes with private investment and risk-management tools.

Lubeck will represent the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. Bringing these institutions under coordinated country leadership is intended to make it easier for the World Bank Group to combine public and private sector solutions around Guatemala's development priorities rather than approaching individual challenges through separate programmes.

New role focuses on jobs, investment and human capital

Lubeck described Guatemala as one of Central America's most important economies, with opportunities to accelerate employment creation while improving human capital and attracting investment. His work will involve cooperation with the Guatemalan Government, businesses and development partners to identify initiatives capable of expanding economic opportunities and improving living standards.

Job creation is closely connected with several other development challenges because businesses need infrastructure, skilled workers, reliable services and access to financing before they can invest and expand. A coordinated World Bank Group approach can bring different forms of assistance into the same development programme, including public financing, private-sector investment and guarantees that can reduce risks for investors.

The World Bank Group's existing Country Partnership Framework with Guatemala will continue to guide this work. The framework provides the strategic basis for collaboration with government institutions, the private sector and other development partners, meaning Lubeck's appointment does not create an entirely new direction but places new leadership over the implementation of existing priorities.

Nearly three decades of development experience

A United States national, Lubeck brings almost 30 years of experience in international development and investment in emerging markets. His career has combined direct investment work with leadership positions focused on bringing governments and private businesses together to finance infrastructure and other essential services.

Before moving into the Guatemala role, he was based in Vienna and led IFC's Transaction Advisory Services team for Europe. His work involved advising governments on public-private partnerships and concessions across transport, renewable energy, water, healthcare and other infrastructure sectors.

Such partnerships can allow governments to draw on private investment and technical expertise for projects that might otherwise place substantial pressure on public budgets. Structuring them successfully requires careful allocation of financial and operational risks while making sure projects remain capable of delivering services over the longer term.

Lubeck previously led the same IFC business across South Asia and East Asia Pacific from Singapore. He has also held regional leadership roles covering Central and Southeastern Europe and the South Caucasus, overseeing investment and advisory activities in economies with differing financial and development needs.

Investment background could support infrastructure growth

Earlier in his career, Lubeck worked on debt, equity and capital-market investments in financial sectors across Eastern Europe and South Asia. That experience gives him familiarity with the financing side of private-sector development alongside his later work advising governments on major projects.

His appointment comes with a mandate that includes mobilising capital for Guatemala, expanding sustainable infrastructure and strengthening essential services. The World Bank Group also sees private-sector growth as an important route towards creating employment and broadening economic opportunities across the country.

Guatemala's ability to attract productive investment will depend on more than the availability of international financing. Investors also consider infrastructure, workforce capabilities, institutions and the wider environment for doing business, making cooperation between the public and private sectors an important part of the development agenda.

Lubeck's task will be to bring the World Bank Group's financing, investment and guarantee capabilities together around those challenges. The broader goal is to turn development priorities into projects that attract capital, improve essential services and create sustainable economic opportunities for people across Guatemala.