UK Markets Drop as Miners and Labour Data Weigh on Stocks

UK shares declined on Tuesday, influenced by a fall in metal miner stocks and indications of a cooling labour market. The FTSE 100 index dropped by 0.1%, continuing its seven-session losing streak, while the midcap FTSE 250 decreased by 0.4%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:42 IST
UK Markets Drop as Miners and Labour Data Weigh on Stocks
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On Tuesday, UK shares declined as metal miners pulled back, reflecting concerns over Britain's cooling labour market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.1% to stand at 10,711.29 points by 0948 GMT, extending its losing streak to seven consecutive sessions.

Meanwhile, the mid-range FTSE 250 index experienced a 0.4% drop, settling at 24,612.95 points. This downturn comes as investors digest labour data that suggests a further slowdown in the UK job market.

These market movements underscore the continuing challenges faced by the British economy, as investors remain vigilant amid volatile market conditions.

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