UK Markets Drop as Miners and Labour Data Weigh on Stocks

On Tuesday, UK shares declined as metal miners pulled back, reflecting concerns over Britain's cooling labour market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.1% to stand at 10,711.29 points by 0948 GMT, extending its losing streak to seven consecutive sessions.

Meanwhile, the mid-range FTSE 250 index experienced a 0.4% drop, settling at 24,612.95 points. This downturn comes as investors digest labour data that suggests a further slowdown in the UK job market.

These market movements underscore the continuing challenges faced by the British economy, as investors remain vigilant amid volatile market conditions.