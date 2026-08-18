From Demos to Deployment: China's Humanoid Robots Face Economic Reality

The spotlight is on China's humanoid robot makers as they transition from dazzling investors with performances to demonstrating economic viability. At this week's esteemed World Robot Conference in Beijing, over 300 companies will showcase their innovations, marking a shift in focus from viral capabilities to tangible economic benefits.

The event coincides with Unitree's Shanghai stock market debut, highlighting increased investor intrigue in the nation's humanoid industry. Unitree founder Wang Xingxing is set to discuss the industry's future. As investor enthusiasm peaks, the pressing conversation revolves around robots' productive capabilities, required human oversight, and return on investment potential.

Despite niche applications like hotel deliveries, widespread industrial adoption remains limited. Industry leaders, including Yu Chao from Lumos Robotics, emphasize the importance of proven applications. The impending World Humanoid Robot Games will further test these robots in real-world scenarios, as challenges like cost-effective deployment persist both in China and worldwide.