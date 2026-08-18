Assembly Clash: Allegations Fly Over Rs 5.54 Crore Tender

An intense exchange took place in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly between DMK MLA EV Velu and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna regarding a Rs 5.54-crore tender for relocating the Chief Minister's Office. Velu raised concerns over the tender's publication discrepancies, alleging non-disclosure and inconsistency between newspaper and online sources.

Velu reminisced about the distinguished legacy of former Chief Ministers who served from the current office, questioning the necessity of the move. He raised logistical concerns about the Secretariat staff's workspace, urging the Chief Minister to reconsider the relocation amidst these challenges.

Minister Arjuna dismissed the allegations, claiming they were founded on incorrect reports and stated that the tender process remains incomplete. He highlighted efforts to ensure cost-effectiveness but acknowledged needing to present a detailed White Paper on the matter.