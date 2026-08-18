Assembly Clash: Allegations Fly Over Rs 5.54 Crore Tender
A fiery debate erupted in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly regarding alleged irregularities in a Rs 5.54 crore tender for relocating the Chief Minister's Office. DMK MLA EV Velu questioned the transparency of the process, while Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna accused newspapers of spreading inaccurate reports.
- Country:
- India
An intense exchange took place in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly between DMK MLA EV Velu and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna regarding a Rs 5.54-crore tender for relocating the Chief Minister's Office. Velu raised concerns over the tender's publication discrepancies, alleging non-disclosure and inconsistency between newspaper and online sources.
Velu reminisced about the distinguished legacy of former Chief Ministers who served from the current office, questioning the necessity of the move. He raised logistical concerns about the Secretariat staff's workspace, urging the Chief Minister to reconsider the relocation amidst these challenges.
Minister Arjuna dismissed the allegations, claiming they were founded on incorrect reports and stated that the tender process remains incomplete. He highlighted efforts to ensure cost-effectiveness but acknowledged needing to present a detailed White Paper on the matter.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Rise Over Alleged Shooting in Karnataka's Wildlife Sanctuary
-
VP Radhakrishnan Launches Six New SASTRA University Initiatives
-
VP C. P. Radhakrishnan Urges CUTN Graduates to Become Knowledge Creators
-
Supreme Court Pressures Karnataka on Cauvery Water Release to Tamil Nadu
-
Udhayanidhi Stalin Critiques State Response to Rising Crimes