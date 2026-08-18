Strengthening Investor Savvy: SEBI & NSE Amplify Fraud Prevention Initiatives

SEBI and NSE are enhancing efforts to prevent investment fraud and promote safer market participation. Focusing on education, they aim to help investors make informed decisions, understand their rights, and navigate investing responsibly. The initiative also highlights the importance of using SEBI-verified apps for grievances and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:36 IST
Strengthening Investor Savvy: SEBI & NSE Amplify Fraud Prevention Initiatives
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a concerted effort to bolster investor protection, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), alongside key market participants, are intensifying their investor awareness campaigns.

The primary goal is to thwart investment frauds and enable participants to engage more safely in the securities market, as revealed in an NSE press release.

Through targeted educational initiatives, these campaigns are streamlined to equip investors with the knowledge necessary to avoid scams, make prudent financial decisions, and comprehend their rights and responsibilities. This push is particularly beneficial for young adults, families, and beginners looking to navigate the financial landscape.

The NSE emphasized that a fundamental grasp of financial planning and investment is pivotal as part of this expansive drive, which also shines a light on SEBI-verified applications and grievance redressal options.

Amidst these educational efforts is a strong accent on responsible participation and safeguard mechanisms tailored for investors, encouraging collaboration among market participants to spread awareness across diverse demographics and regions. In its statement, NSE pledged ongoing outreach across various platforms to foster financial literacy and prevent fraud, ultimately contributing to a secure, transparent investment environment.

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