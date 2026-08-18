Europe's Financial Storm: Climate Change and Public Finances

Europe's public finances are under severe strain as the continent grapples with the economic fallout from increasingly volatile weather. Massive economic losses, largely uninsured, are straining budgets already burdened by rising defense spending and an aging population.

Massive floods and wildfires are becoming more frequent, necessitating substantial fiscal resources. Economic think tank Bruegel highlights the low level of insurance coverage in many countries, posing significant challenges for governments struggling to meet the costs.

The European Union is set to unveil proposals for climate resilience and risk management. Countries like Greece and Portugal are exploring ways to enhance insurance coverage and infrastructure. Innovative financial instruments like catastrophe bonds are being considered, though they present their own risks.