El Niño Alerts: Global Climate Phenomenon Threatens Soft Commodities

Global forecasters are raising alarms as the El Niño weather pattern is predicted to intensify, potentially becoming a 'very strong' event. This natural occurrence is expected to elevate global temperatures, disrupt rainfall, and put significant strain on crops internationally, particularly soft commodities in tropical areas.

El Niño, characterized by the periodic warming of eastern Pacific sea surfaces due to weakened trade winds, naturally occurs every two to seven years. It typically results in warmer global temperatures and varied effects on regional climates, such as drought in parts of Asia and Africa and extreme rainfall in South America and the U.S.

Particularly vulnerable are commodities like cocoa, coffee, and sugar. Past El Niños have severely affected their production due to altered rainfall and temperature patterns. For instance, cocoa output dropped significantly, affecting prices. Similar risks loom for coffee and sugar production, with potential market volatility anticipated.