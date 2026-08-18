Tragedy in Tripoli: Migrants' Perilous Journey Ends in Disaster

Nine migrant bodies have been recovered in the past two days from a coastline near Tripoli, Libya. This grim discovery follows the capsizing of a boat, according to Tripoli Red Crescent authorities.

The Tripoli Red Crescent's media officer reported that local authorities believe the boat was transporting about 19 individuals. Search operations continue as more bodies are expected to wash ashore, emphasizing a pressing humanitarian response.

Images from the scene show volunteers and security teams handling the deceased in white bags. Meanwhile, the charity rescue ship, EMERGENCY, saved 50 migrants from a wooden boat elsewhere on Monday, as Libya remains a perilous transit point for migrants heading to Europe.