American Airlines Elevates Traveler Experience with Premium Upgrades

American Airlines plans to boost its premium seating and reinstate seatback screens on narrowbody jets, aiming to attract more high expenditure travelers. The move follows intense competition with Delta and United for premium market dominance. Premium seats will increase from 25% to about 40% in upcoming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:30 IST
American Airlines Elevates Traveler Experience with Premium Upgrades
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American Airlines announced plans on Tuesday to expand its premium seating and reintroduce seatback entertainment screens on its narrowbody jets. This strategic move aims at courting high-paying travelers and bridging the profit gap with industry rivals Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

CEO Robert Isom is intensifying efforts to elevate American's earnings by focusing on premium upgrades, with the goal of increasing premium seating to approximately 40% from the current 25% in the coming years. This will include more first-class and extra-legroom main cabin seats, in response to demands for more spacious seating.

Despite reporting that nearly half of its ticketed revenue in the second quarter stemmed from premium travelers—who represent about 30% of seats—American still lags behind Delta and United in terms of profitability. American Airlines also plans to retrofit over 800 narrowbody aircraft with seatback screens by early 2030s, while new Airbus and Boeing aircraft will begin arriving in 2028.

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