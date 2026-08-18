Desperate Struggles in Ceuta: Migrant Women Brave Harassment Amid Crisis

Migrant women who crossed into Ceuta in a mass movement on July 30 face harsh conditions, compounded by the threat of sexual harassment as they await registration.

With the migrant reception center overcrowded, the women camp outside in the open, vulnerable to assaults from nearby men. Local authorities struggle to manage the intake, with over 2,000 children registered alongside adult asylum seekers.

Human rights organizations emphasize the urgent need for safe accommodations and support for these women and children, as Spain grapples with the crisis.