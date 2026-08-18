Desperate Struggles in Ceuta: Migrant Women Brave Harassment Amid Crisis

In Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, migrant women face dire conditions and harassment as they await registration. With overcrowded facilities, many sleep rough, vulnerable to sexual violence. Authorities struggle to provide adequate shelter, as calls for safety and support measures from various organizations grow louder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:31 IST
Desperate Struggles in Ceuta: Migrant Women Brave Harassment Amid Crisis

Migrant women who crossed into Ceuta in a mass movement on July 30 face harsh conditions, compounded by the threat of sexual harassment as they await registration.

With the migrant reception center overcrowded, the women camp outside in the open, vulnerable to assaults from nearby men. Local authorities struggle to manage the intake, with over 2,000 children registered alongside adult asylum seekers.

Human rights organizations emphasize the urgent need for safe accommodations and support for these women and children, as Spain grapples with the crisis.

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