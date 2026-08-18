Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Ads by Bollywood Stars

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken a strong stance against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff in connection with an advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe emphasized that misleading advertisements are prohibited and stated that fines of up to Rs 10 lakh could be imposed if the actors' responses to the issued notices are unsatisfactory.

Mundhe acknowledged a delay in delivering the notices but maintained that action against surrogate ads is necessary. The FDA is keen on enforcing the Food Safety and Standards Act, with prohibitions on misleading advertisements firmly in place.

The actors received notices due to the advertisement's potential linkage to a pan masala brand, raising concerns about indirect promotion of banned substances. The crackdown forms part of a larger FDA initiative to regulate food safety, including issues like adulterated milk and the sale of prohibited gutka and tobacco products.