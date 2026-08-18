Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Ads by Bollywood Stars

Maharashtra FDA has issued notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for their roles in a chewing elaichi brand advertisement that may indirectly promote pan masala. The FDA warns of fines up to Rs 10 lakh while reinforcing regulations against misleading ads and banned products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:29 IST
Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Ads by Bollywood Stars
Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken a strong stance against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff in connection with an advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe emphasized that misleading advertisements are prohibited and stated that fines of up to Rs 10 lakh could be imposed if the actors' responses to the issued notices are unsatisfactory.

Mundhe acknowledged a delay in delivering the notices but maintained that action against surrogate ads is necessary. The FDA is keen on enforcing the Food Safety and Standards Act, with prohibitions on misleading advertisements firmly in place.

The actors received notices due to the advertisement's potential linkage to a pan masala brand, raising concerns about indirect promotion of banned substances. The crackdown forms part of a larger FDA initiative to regulate food safety, including issues like adulterated milk and the sale of prohibited gutka and tobacco products.

TRENDING

1
Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

Judge Greenlights End of U.S. Protections for Ethiopians

Global
2
Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Reforms

Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Ref...

India
3
Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ₹1,001 Crore in Damages

Himachal Pradesh Battles Devastating Monsoon Disasters: Over 197 Deaths and ...

India
4
US Trumpets India's Voter ID System: A Model for Integrity

US Trumpets India's Voter ID System: A Model for Integrity

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026