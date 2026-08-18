Colombia's Economic Forecasts: Growth on the Horizon

On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings projected a 2.7% economic growth for Colombia by 2026, a statement made by the agency's lead analyst for the country, Richard Francis, at an event.

Despite the positive growth outlook, Francis cautioned that Colombia’s fiscal deficit is anticipated to remain near 7% of its GDP by 2026.

The event, held in Bogota, highlighted both the economic potential and the challenges that the country faces in managing its financial health in the years to come.