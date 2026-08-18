Colombia's Economic Forecasts: Growth on the Horizon

Fitch has forecasted that Colombia's economy will experience a growth rate of 2.7% by 2026, as stated by Richard Francis, lead analyst for Colombia. The fiscal deficit is expected to hover close to 7% of the GDP in the same year, revealed at an event in Bogota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:21 IST
Colombia's Economic Forecasts: Growth on the Horizon
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On Tuesday, Fitch Ratings projected a 2.7% economic growth for Colombia by 2026, a statement made by the agency's lead analyst for the country, Richard Francis, at an event.

Despite the positive growth outlook, Francis cautioned that Colombia’s fiscal deficit is anticipated to remain near 7% of its GDP by 2026.

The event, held in Bogota, highlighted both the economic potential and the challenges that the country faces in managing its financial health in the years to come.

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