Trump's Mail-In Voting Controversy
The White House defended President Donald Trump's decision to vote by mail in Florida's Republican primary. This comes after Trump's criticism of mail-in voting as prone to 'cheating.' Reports revealed he used mail to cast his ballot despite his previous public stance.
The White House defended President Donald Trump's ability to vote by mail amid reports he did so during Florida's Republican primary.
This defense follows Trump's earlier criticisms of mail-in voting, which he has called open to 'cheating.'
Despite his public stance against mail-in ballots, Trump reportedly used mail to cast his, prompting questions and criticisms.
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