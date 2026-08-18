Trump's Mail-In Voting Controversy

The White House defended President Donald Trump's decision to vote by mail in Florida's Republican primary. This comes after Trump's criticism of mail-in voting as prone to 'cheating.' Reports revealed he used mail to cast his ballot despite his previous public stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:30 IST
Trump's Mail-In Voting Controversy
Voting

The White House defended President Donald Trump's ability to vote by mail amid reports he did so during Florida's Republican primary.

This defense follows Trump's earlier criticisms of mail-in voting, which he has called open to 'cheating.'

Despite his public stance against mail-in ballots, Trump reportedly used mail to cast his, prompting questions and criticisms.

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