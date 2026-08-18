India's Badminton Triumphs and Challenges at BWF World Championships 2026

In an impressive display at the BWF World Championships 2026, India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating the 16th-seed American duo Lauren Lam and Allison Lee in straight sets. Their win at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium underscored India’s strengthening position in international badminton. The pair dominated the match with scores of 21-15 and 21-12, never relinquishing control to their higher-ranked opponents.

In contrast, the pairing of Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi was eliminated from the tournament as they fell to Bulgaria's Stoeva sisters, Stefani and Gabriela. Despite their earlier success against Spain's Nikol Carulla and Carmen Maria Jimenez, the Indians struggled against the more experienced Stoeva sisters, losing the match with decisive scores of 7-21 and 14-21.

India’s mixed doubles campaign faced early setbacks. The pairs, including Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh, and Ruthvika Gadde with Rohan Kapoor, could not advance beyond intense matches. Nonetheless, young star Unnati Hooda delivered a commendable performance by winning her singles match against Myanmar's Thet Htar Thuzar. India's campaign kicked off positively with significant victories, including Ayush Shetty's unexpected win over the reigning champion, Shi Yu Qi.