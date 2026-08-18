Texas Stock Exchange Secures First Primary Listings

The Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) celebrated its first primary listings as Texas Capital Bancshares chose it for its exchange traded funds, previously traded on NYSE Arca. This marks a significant step in TXSE's ambition to establish itself as a key trading venue beyond New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:32 IST
Texas Stock Exchange Secures First Primary Listings
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The Texas Stock Exchange reached a significant milestone on Tuesday with its first primary listings, marking its emergence as a contender against major exchanges in New York.

Texas Capital Bancshares announced that their exchange traded funds (ETFs), previously hosted by NYSE Arca, would transition to TXSE as their main trading platform starting September 16, following regulatory approval.

This move signifies an early challenge to the traditional dominance of New York's financial hubs. Backed by significant investors like BlackRock and Citadel Securities, TXSE began operations in July and plans to accept initial public offerings next year.

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