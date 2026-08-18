Shake-Up in Subsidy Monitoring: Government Eyes Infrastructure for Cost Audits

The Indian government is taking decisive steps to enhance accountability and efficient use of public funds, with plans to extend cost audit regulations to the infrastructure sector and areas receiving government subsidies, according to CMA Manoj Kumar Anand, Vice President of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI).

During an event marking the release of two ICMAI handbooks, Anand highlighted the role of cost audits in evaluating resource utilisation and expenditure optimisation within both organisations and government sectors. Highlighting the institute's active engagement with public sector enterprises, Anand noted ongoing collaborations, including those with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE).

ICMAI President CMA Chittaranjan Chattopadhyay revealed that the institute is updating its curriculum to incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning, addressing the evolving needs of the banking and financial sectors. He stated that these efforts aim to enhance skills, transparency, and accountability as the Indian banking system prepares to adopt a new Expected Credit Loss framework by 2027.