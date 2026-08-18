Justice Mohana Steps Down: Expediting Lawmakers' Criminal Cases Remains a Challenge

Justice V Mohana of the Supreme Court has recused herself from hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) aimed at ensuring the swift resolution of criminal cases against Members of Parliament (MPs) and state legislators. The announcement came during a session with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The Chief Justice noted Justice Mohana's prior involvement in the case as a lawyer, prompting her recusal. "My sister will recuse. We will list it before another bench," said CJI Surya Kant. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, an amicus curiae aiding the Supreme Court, called for an expedited hearing of the case.

Hansaria's recent findings reveal that 251 Lok Sabha and 75 Rajya Sabha members face criminal charges, some involving grave offenses. Despite Supreme Court interventions since 2018, pending criminal cases remain. Recent judgments mandate High Courts to create special benches to expedite resolutions, underscoring the judiciary’s urgency in tackling this persistent issue.