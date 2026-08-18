Escalation Alert: Syria Accuses Israel of Airstrike Aggression

In a grave accusation, Syria pointed fingers at Israel for carrying out airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur military airbase located in Idlib province, calling it a breach of sovereignty and a move to destabilize the region. According to reports from Al Jazeera, the strikes are the first since Bashar al-Assad's regime fell in December 2024.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a statement categorically denouncing the airstrikes as a "flagrant violation" of sovereignty and a perilous escalation. The ministry warned that continuous attacks by Israeli forces threaten Syria's recent efforts to maintain national stability, while urging global organizations to take decisive action.

Jordan, aligning with Syria, strongly criticized the airstrikes as unwarranted aggression, breaching international law. The spokesperson for Jordan's Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Fuad Majali, condemned the repeated military actions, highlighting the potential risks for regional instability and urging the international community to pressure Israel to cease its operations.

The issues were compounded by a lack of response from the Israeli military, as aircraft identities remain unknown. Analysts note that, historically, sites like the Abu al-Duhur airport have seen control shift due to conflicts between Syrian factions and Assad loyalists. With escalating tensions, Damascus is calling for the UN to issue an immediate condemnation to uphold sovereignty norms.