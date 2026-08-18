Taiwan Condemns Malaysian PM's Remarks on Sovereignty

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's comments suggesting Taiwan is a Chinese province seeking independence. Taiwan affirmed its sovereignty, warning that such remarks could impact regional stability and economic ties with Malaysia, while urging respect for democratic principles and human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:44 IST
Taiwan Condemns Malaysian PM's Remarks on Sovereignty
Representative Image (Photo/X@MonDefense). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan has rebuked recent remarks by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in which he characterized Taiwan as a Chinese province seeking independence. The comments, reported by Taipei Times, have sparked concerns over regional peace and may deter Taiwanese businesses from investing in Malaysia, as stated by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

MOFA emphasized Taiwan's sovereign status, declaring that its independence will not change due to claims by foreign leaders. The ministry challenged Anwar's stance, given Malaysia's democratic standing and his reputation as a proponent of human rights, advocating for adherence to democratic values and respect for the people's will.

Highlighting the broader regional implications, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry cautioned against any political maneuvering that could change the Taiwan Strait's status quo through threats or force. Such actions, it warned, not only threaten Taiwan's security and democracy but also risk damaging economic and political ties between Taiwan and Malaysia.

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