BJP Challenges Akhil Gogoi's Silence Amid Illegal Coal Trade Allegations
The BJP in Assam criticizes Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi for his silence on claims linking his ally to illegal coal trade networks. Allegations stem from a viral audio clip sparking questions about Gogoi's public anti-syndicate stance. The BJP demands transparency and accountability from the political leader.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a controversial audio clip making rounds on social media, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has targeted Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, accusing him of double standards. The purported clip suggests Gogoi’s close ally is involved in an illegal coal trade network near the Nagaland border.
The audio, reportedly involving Raijor Dal spokesperson Manas Konwar and two alleged coal traders, has raised serious allegations concerning financial misconduct. BJP spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay criticized Gogoi's silence and likened the situation to Assamese folklore, questioning Gogoi's anti-syndicate crusader image.
Despite typically being vocal on such issues, Gogoi has remained unusually silent. This has led to public speculation on whether the alleged syndicate operates under his patronage. With substantial election expenses already drawing scrutiny, the BJP insists Gogoi must clarify to maintain his transparency and integrity image.
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