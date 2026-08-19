Declining Global Appetite: Impacts on U.S. Treasury Market

As international central banks' preference for U.S. government debt stabilizes, private foreign investors historically compensated for the gap. However, signs emerge that this might be shifting. With prolonged U.S. yields peaking at two-decade highs, Washington faces mounting challenges.

Latest Treasury International Capital reveals that private foreign investors' purchase of U.S. Treasury securities dwindled to $16.6 billion in June, hitting a new low since January. Over the past year, there's been a 40% dip in such purchases, aligning with continued official sector divestment.

Several factors contribute to the dwindling interest, including skepticism over the Federal Reserve's inflation handling and U.S. fiscal uncertainties. Despite this, foreign investment in U.S. equities remains robust, highlighting an intricate financial landscape.