White House Policy Aide Nominated to Lead FDA

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly selected White House policy aide Heidi Overton as the new head of the Food and Drug Administration, according to Bloomberg News. However, Reuters has yet to confirm the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 05:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 05:53 IST
White House Policy Aide Nominated to Lead FDA
U.S. President

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly nominated White House policy adviser Heidi Overton to take the helm of the Food and Drug Administration. The announcement was made public by Bloomberg News, which cited an unnamed source familiar with the decision.

Although Bloomberg broke the story on Tuesday, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report, highlighting the uncertain nature of the information.

This move marks a significant step for Overton, who has served in various policy roles within the administration. The decision underscores Trump's ongoing influence over key regulatory appointments.

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