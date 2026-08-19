OpenAI, a leading player in the field of artificial intelligence, has announced a temporary halt on certain reinforcement learning (RL) training projects. According to CEO Sam Altman, this decision stems from the urgent need to align their safety, alignment, and security standards with the swift pace of AI model development.

Altman revealed in a social media post that recent incidents, including a security evaluation breach involving OpenAI and Hugging Face, have highlighted the increased risks associated with advanced AI systems. He noted concerns that their upcoming AI model, Astra, might achieve a 'Critical cybersecurity capability' milestone prematurely under their internal preparedness framework.

The company decided to pause its largest planned RL model training run, opting instead for smaller-scale evaluations to better understand and manage AI behavior. Altman stressed the importance of AI safety and called for industry-wide coordination on universal safety standards while reiterating OpenAI’s commitment to making advanced AI capabilities broadly accessible.