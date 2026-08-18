France Turns to Sovereign AI Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

French Budget Minister David Amiel announced on Tuesday that the government would engage 'sovereign' artificial intelligence providers, such as Mistral, for enhanced cybersecurity.

He ruled out using services like OpenAI in this effort. His statement followed a cyberattack in which data belonging to approximately 700,000 taxpayers was compromised, as disclosed by the French Finance Ministry.

The head of the French tax agency, Amelie Verdier, also confirmed another data breach was being investigated. The adoption of localized AI solutions aims to mitigate vulnerabilities in government services.