France Turns to Sovereign AI Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

France's Budget Minister David Amiel announced that the government will hire indigenous AI providers for cybersecurity, thus excluding OpenAI. This decision comes after a cyberattack on the French tax agency, resulting in the theft of data from 700,000 taxpayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:41 IST
France Turns to Sovereign AI Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

French Budget Minister David Amiel announced on Tuesday that the government would engage 'sovereign' artificial intelligence providers, such as Mistral, for enhanced cybersecurity.

He ruled out using services like OpenAI in this effort. His statement followed a cyberattack in which data belonging to approximately 700,000 taxpayers was compromised, as disclosed by the French Finance Ministry.

The head of the French tax agency, Amelie Verdier, also confirmed another data breach was being investigated. The adoption of localized AI solutions aims to mitigate vulnerabilities in government services.

TRENDING

1
Volatility Surges on Wall Street Amid Technology Stock Losses

Volatility Surges on Wall Street Amid Technology Stock Losses

Global
2
Uttar Pradesh and Japan Forge New Industrial Alliances at Investment Meet 2026

Uttar Pradesh and Japan Forge New Industrial Alliances at Investment Meet 20...

India
3
Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Global
4
SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026