ADB Backs Women-Led Businesses in Micronesia with $5m Financing

Women-led small and medium-sized businesses across the Federated States of Micronesia are set to gain greater access to credit under a new $5 million financing package agreed between the Asian Development Bank and the Federated States of Micronesia Development Bank. At least half of the financing will be directed towards women-led SMEs, addressing financial barriers that can make it difficult for female entrepreneurs to expand businesses, invest in equipment or build resilience against economic shocks.

The agreement is particularly significant for ADB because it is the bank's first private sector project in the Federated States of Micronesia. Alongside additional lending, the initiative will provide business training and help FSMDB develop financial services designed around the needs of women entrepreneurs.

At least half of financing reserved for women-led SMEs

The FSMDB Increasing Access to Finance for SMEs Project will expand lending to underserved small businesses across the country, with at least 50 per cent of available financing allocated to women-led enterprises. The goal is to give business owners more opportunities to maintain existing operations while securing the capital needed for future growth.

Access to credit remains difficult for many women entrepreneurs in the FSM because lenders can perceive smaller businesses as carrying greater financial risks, while potential borrowers may lack sufficient collateral. Weak credit information systems add another complication because financial institutions can have difficulty assessing a company's borrowing history and ability to repay.

Business literacy and the availability of suitable financial products also influence whether entrepreneurs can obtain funding. Women running smaller or informal enterprises may have viable businesses but lack the financial records, knowledge or specialised services needed to navigate conventional lending processes.

ADB North Pacific Advisor Aziz Haydarov said women entrepreneurs make an important contribution to the country's economic growth and resilience. Expanding their access to finance could benefit not only individual businesses but also households and communities that depend on income generated by those enterprises.

Training will reach at least 250 businesses

The project goes beyond providing loans by including grant-funded technical assistance for at least 250 women-led SMEs. Training is intended to strengthen the knowledge and skills entrepreneurs need to manage their businesses, understand financial requirements and make better use of formal banking and lending services.

FSMDB will also develop a women-focused financial product, giving the institution an opportunity to design lending around some of the specific obstacles identified by female entrepreneurs. A more tailored approach could help businesses that struggle to meet requirements attached to traditional credit products.

Another part of the programme will digitalise FSMDB's loan monitoring and collection systems. Improving these internal processes is expected to strengthen the development bank's capacity to manage lending efficiently as it provides financing to more businesses across the country's geographically dispersed islands.

FSMDB already lends to SMEs working in sectors such as tourism, construction, services, agriculture and fisheries. Established in 1979 as a government-affiliated development financial institution, it reported a gross loan portfolio of $49.7 million in fiscal year 2025, most of which consisted of business lending.

Blended financing supports Pacific private sector growth

The $5 million package combines different forms of ADB financing. A $4 million loan will come from the bank's ordinary capital resources, while a reimbursable grant of up to $1 million will be provided through the private sector window of the Asian Development Fund.

That grant falls under the ADB Wayfinder (Pacific) Program, which uses blended concessional finance to reduce risks around private sector projects and encourage investment across Pacific economies. The approach is intended to make projects financially workable in markets where smaller populations, geographic isolation or other challenges can limit conventional investment.

For the Federated States of Micronesia, the project links greater financial inclusion with wider private sector development. Giving women entrepreneurs better access to loans, business training and financial services can help companies become more productive and better prepared for economic pressures.

The programme also puts institutional improvements alongside direct financial support, meaning its impact could extend beyond the initial $5 million package. A stronger FSMDB with better digital systems and financial products designed for underserved entrepreneurs could provide more accessible business financing well after the first round of funding has been deployed.