FTSE 100 Gains Amid Market Uncertainty

The UK's FTSE 100 paused its decline with a slight rise on Tuesday. Healthcare and energy stocks supported this positive shift, counteracting market worries over inflation. Despite reaching a three-week low previously, the index's minor gain suggests resilience amidst economic uncertainties impacting the broader market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:37 IST
FTSE 100 Gains Amid Market Uncertainty
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The UK stock market showed signs of stabilization on Tuesday, as the FTSE 100 index edged higher following a week-long slump. A rise in healthcare and energy stocks contributed to this turnaround, alleviating growing concerns about inflationary pressures affecting the market.

The FTSE 100, a blue-chip index, recorded a modest increase of 0.1%, closing at 10,728.04 points. This minor elevation came after the index hit a three-week low on Monday, demonstrating the market's volatility amid economic uncertainties.

While the FTSE 100 found some relief, the midcap FTSE 250 index faced a setback, slipping 0.6% to close at 24,561.43 points. This dichotomy highlights the mixed signals within the broader market as investors grapple with inflationary concerns and sector-specific performances.

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