FTSE 100 Gains Amid Market Uncertainty

The UK stock market showed signs of stabilization on Tuesday, as the FTSE 100 index edged higher following a week-long slump. A rise in healthcare and energy stocks contributed to this turnaround, alleviating growing concerns about inflationary pressures affecting the market.

The FTSE 100, a blue-chip index, recorded a modest increase of 0.1%, closing at 10,728.04 points. This minor elevation came after the index hit a three-week low on Monday, demonstrating the market's volatility amid economic uncertainties.

While the FTSE 100 found some relief, the midcap FTSE 250 index faced a setback, slipping 0.6% to close at 24,561.43 points. This dichotomy highlights the mixed signals within the broader market as investors grapple with inflationary concerns and sector-specific performances.