India's Gold Market Glitters Ahead of Festive Season

India's gold market is witnessing a promising resurgence as favourable conditions align ahead of the festive season, according to the latest update from the World Gold Council. While jewellery demand is on the rise and imports are bouncing back, the stability in gold prices continues to steer market dynamics.

In the first half of August, international gold prices increased by 9 per cent, reaching USD 4,391 per ounce. This uptick coincided with an almost 7 per cent surge in domestic prices, reflecting a complex interplay of monetary policy expectations, a weaker US dollar, and renewed interest in gold ETFs.

Physical gold demand is making a noteworthy recovery. Kalkoura Oredokonj of the World Gold Council remarked that both consumer purchasing and jeweller inventory buildup have surged prior to the festive season. Notably, gold futures trading is witnessing heightened activity, underscoring robust investment engagement as import values ascend.