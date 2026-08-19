India Secures Historic Win Over Sri Lanka in 600th Test Match

In a historic event, Team India required only 600 Test matches to assert their prowess, securing a dominating 165-run triumph against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. Central to this victory were exceptional displays by centurion Devdutt Padikkal and a ten-wicket haul from Manav Suthar, steering India 1-0 up in the series.

Dating back to their international cricket debut in 1932, India's journey in Test cricket has been nothing short of inspirational. From legends like CK Nayadu to modern-day icons such as Virat Kohli, the team has transformed significantly, integrating a potent mix of pace and spin that rivals any in the world.

The roadmap from India’s first to its 600th Test highlights an evolution in their win-loss ratios, visualizing the journey from early struggles to current dominance. Captains like Saurav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, have been instrumental, bringing about an era where India consistently achieves victories away from home and carves out historic series wins.