IndiGo's Website Glitch Disrupts Ticket Bookings
On Wednesday, Indian airline IndiGo's website faced technical issues, preventing some users from booking tickets. A 'no data available' message was shown during flight searches. IndiGo has not yet commented on the situation.
On Wednesday, a technical glitch on the website of Indian airline IndiGo caused disruptions for users attempting to book flights.
Customers encountered a 'no data available' message when they searched for flights.
The airline has not yet provided an official comment regarding the incident, leaving customers seeking clarification.