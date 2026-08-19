IndiGo's Website Glitch Disrupts Ticket Bookings

On Wednesday, Indian airline IndiGo's website faced technical issues, preventing some users from booking tickets. A 'no data available' message was shown during flight searches. IndiGo has not yet commented on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:52 IST
IndiGo's Website Glitch Disrupts Ticket Bookings
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On Wednesday, a technical glitch on the website of Indian airline IndiGo caused disruptions for users attempting to book flights.

Customers encountered a 'no data available' message when they searched for flights.

The airline has not yet provided an official comment regarding the incident, leaving customers seeking clarification.

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