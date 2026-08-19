Second Suspect Arrested in 2022 Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Case

A second suspect, identified as Ukrainian Vladimir Z., has been arrested in Croatia related to the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions. Prosecutors allege he was part of a group executing sabotage on Russian gas pipelines to Europe. The charges relate to events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:25 IST
Second Suspect Arrested in 2022 Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A second suspect implicated in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions has been apprehended in Croatia, announced German prosecutors. The arrest is part of ongoing investigations into sabotage activities affecting key energy routes between Russia and Europe.

Identified as Ukrainian national Vladimir Z., he was detained in the Croatian city of Pula. The arrest follows a European warrant issued after prosecutors charged another Ukrainian, Serhii K., with similar offenses in July. Both are accused of carrying out acts on behalf of Ukrainian state actors.

Prosecutors state that trained scuba diver Vladimir Z. was part of a plot led by Serhii K. to place explosives on the Nord Stream pipelines near Denmark's Bornholm. The 2022 explosions have been deemed sabotage by international observers, coinciding with escalating tensions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Diplomatic Dance: China-South Korea Talks on Korean Peninsula Peace

Global
2
Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

Miss World 2026: A Triumph in Hai Phong's Tourism Ambitions

Global
3
Dollar Dips Amid Treasury Selloff and Middle East Tensions

Dollar Dips Amid Treasury Selloff and Middle East Tensions

Global
4
IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

IndiGo Faces Turbulence: Technical Glitch Grounds Operations

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026