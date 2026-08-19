Second Suspect Arrested in 2022 Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Case

A second suspect implicated in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions has been apprehended in Croatia, announced German prosecutors. The arrest is part of ongoing investigations into sabotage activities affecting key energy routes between Russia and Europe.

Identified as Ukrainian national Vladimir Z., he was detained in the Croatian city of Pula. The arrest follows a European warrant issued after prosecutors charged another Ukrainian, Serhii K., with similar offenses in July. Both are accused of carrying out acts on behalf of Ukrainian state actors.

Prosecutors state that trained scuba diver Vladimir Z. was part of a plot led by Serhii K. to place explosives on the Nord Stream pipelines near Denmark's Bornholm. The 2022 explosions have been deemed sabotage by international observers, coinciding with escalating tensions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.