Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of British Couple in Greece

A helicopter crash on the Greek island of Sifnos tragically claimed the lives of a British couple, law enforcement confirmed on Tuesday. The pilot, a Greek national, also perished in the accident.

The aircraft went down on an arid hillside shortly after taking off on Monday evening. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, which remains undetermined.

The incident has prompted heightened concerns about aviation safety in the region, particularly given the uncertain circumstances surrounding the crash.