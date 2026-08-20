Kabuni's Bold Leap: Transforming School Sports Across India

Following a successful launch in India, the sports technology platform Kabuni is making swift progress in integrating itself into the nation's school sports landscape. With an ambitious objective to partner with 400 schools, Kabuni aims to transform youth sports participation and training across the country.

Since initiating school subscriptions, Kabuni has teamed up with over 50 schools, including prestigious names like Sunbeam Schools, Sri Sri Academy, and EduGlobal America. The platform continues to augment its network, with further partnership announcements expected by the end of September. The core of Kabuni's offering revolves around its 'Play, Learn, Coach' framework, combining sporting participation with educational and technological advancements.

Initially focused on cricket, Kabuni plans to diversify into other sports, aiming to provide schools with a comprehensive sports ecosystem. Founder Nimesh Patel, inspired by a passion for cricket and a history of entrepreneurial success, emphasizes the role technology should play in promoting real-world sports participation. As part of its evolving sports network, Kabuni will launch the Kabuni Premier League this September, granting young athletes new opportunities for competition and skill development.