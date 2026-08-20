USCIRF Proposes Sanctions Against RSS Amid Chief's Upcoming Western Tour

In a bold move, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has recommended sanctions targeting India's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while advocating diplomatic coldness towards its leaders. This statement emerges as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat prepares for a significant visit to North America and the UK.

The visit, slated for August 25, aligns with the RSS's centennial celebrations and involves interactions with Indian diaspora groups. However, USCIRF officials, including Chair Asif Mahmood, have critiqued RSS affiliations, highlighting accusations of minority persecution leveled against the organization and its affiliates.

Amidst these allegations, the Indian government has strongly refuted USCIRF's claims, pointing to instances of intolerance against the Indian community in the US. India's External Affairs Ministry has called out the commission for a purportedly biased viewpoint against India, urging a review of internal religious freedom issues within the US.