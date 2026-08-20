Treasury's Bold Move Sparks Global Bond Rally

The international bond market experienced a relief rally as the U.S. Treasury's intervention calmed jittery investors. This move, aimed at countering the hike in long-term Treasury yields, lifted stocks and weakened the dollar, all while the market weighed its implications on the global economic landscape.

The Treasury's decision to double buyback sizes for long-term debt temporarily halted the rise in yields. This effectively brought down the 30-year Treasury yield to 5.1869% and supported a decrease in yields across major global markets, including Japan and Germany.

However, experts caution that this temporary stability might not last. Citing heavy corporate borrowing and elevated oil prices, analysts suggest that the Treasury's actions may not fully address the systemic issues facing the global bond market.