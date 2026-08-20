U.S. Dollar Hits Three-Month Low Amid Treasury Intervention

The U.S. dollar saw a significant decline, reaching a three-month low on Thursday, following the Treasury Department's actions to steady a turbulent bond market. This intervention led long-end yields to their peak since 2007, dampening support for the greenback.

The dollar index, benchmarking the U.S. currency against six others, dropped to 98.854—its lowest since mid-May—as global bond sell-offs raised concerns over growing government debt and potential oil price hikes due to unresolved tensions in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Amid a surge in the 30-year Treasury yield, the Treasury announced plans to double liquidity support buyback operations for longer-term bonds. This move is expected to reduce pressure on longer-dated debt while influencing monetary policy and potentially accelerating future buybacks.