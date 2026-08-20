U.S. Dollar Hits Three-Month Low Amid Treasury Intervention

The U.S. dollar fell to a three-month low after the Treasury Department intervened to stabilize the bond market. With fears of soaring government debt and rising oil prices, the dollar index dropped. Treasury's buyback operations aim to mitigate rising yields, impacting future monetary policy and interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:29 IST
U.S. Dollar Hits Three-Month Low Amid Treasury Intervention
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The U.S. dollar saw a significant decline, reaching a three-month low on Thursday, following the Treasury Department's actions to steady a turbulent bond market. This intervention led long-end yields to their peak since 2007, dampening support for the greenback.

The dollar index, benchmarking the U.S. currency against six others, dropped to 98.854—its lowest since mid-May—as global bond sell-offs raised concerns over growing government debt and potential oil price hikes due to unresolved tensions in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Amid a surge in the 30-year Treasury yield, the Treasury announced plans to double liquidity support buyback operations for longer-term bonds. This move is expected to reduce pressure on longer-dated debt while influencing monetary policy and potentially accelerating future buybacks.

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