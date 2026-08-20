Walmart's Earnings: A Mixed Bag Amid Rising Gas Prices

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, failed to meet Wall Street expectations for quarterly comparable sales as consumers curtailed their spending amidst rising gas prices. The company, however, recorded substantial growth in its e-commerce division and revised its annual sales targets upward for the first time this year.

According to data compiled by LSEG, U.S. same-store sales increased by 2.6%, falling short of the anticipated 3.8% rise. Average spending per transaction saw a modest increase of 1.1%, aligning with the first quarter but notably lower than the 3.1% rise in the second quarter of 2026.

In contrast, Walmart saw robust growth in other areas: its advertising business surged by 43% and e-commerce sales rose by 24%. Despite some challenges such as a decline in health and wellness sales due to the Inflation Reduction Act, Walmart continues to push growth through strategic pricing and expanding side businesses.