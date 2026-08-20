Walmart's Mixed Quarter: E-commerce Shines Amid Slowing Sales

Walmart reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, as consumers curtailed spending amidst rising fuel costs, leading to a 6% drop in premarket shares. However, the retail giant adjusted its annual sales and profit goals upwards, with CEO John Furner emphasizing their online sales growth.

The company's U.S. same-store sales increased by 2.6%, below the anticipated 3.8%, with the average spending per transaction up by only 1.1%, a stark contrast to last year's 3.1% boost. Historically, Walmart has exceeded sales expectations, making this quarter's results an unusual scenario.

Furthermore, the Inflation Reduction Act's Maximum Fair Price program contributed to decreased pharmacy sales, yet core U.S. comparable sales, excluding this impact, showed a 3.4% rise. Walmart continues to focus on price reductions and expansions in its advertising and e-commerce ventures.