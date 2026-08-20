Gujarat Allies with Walmart to Boost MSMEs Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat 2027

In a significant move to enhance global business opportunities for Gujarat's small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a crucial meeting with Walmart Executive Vice President and Global Public Policy Head, Dan Bryant, in Washington. The meeting forms part of Patel's strategic US-Canada visit aimed at fostering international partnerships and investment.

Discussions centered on leveraging Gujarat's robust MSME base, improving product quality, and expanding export possibilities. Bryant highlighted Walmart's commitment through its Vriddhi program, which has already trained over 1.15 lakh MSMEs, with an ambitious target of reaching 1.70 lakh by 2028. This collaboration aims to boost the state's industry readiness for global markets.

Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027, the meeting explored potential workshops and collaborations over the next few months to unlock sector-specific potentials among Gujarat's MSMEs. Patel's engagements also included addressing the Gujarati diaspora, emphasizing Gujarat's role as a growth driver and inviting investments into emerging sectors like AI, semiconductors, and biotechnology.