Gujarat Allies with Walmart to Boost MSMEs Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat 2027
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, during his US visit, met with Walmart's Dan Bryant to discuss strategies for enhancing global prospects for the state's MSMEs. They focused on training through Walmart’s Vriddhi program and planned collaborations for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027 to broaden export opportunities.
In a significant move to enhance global business opportunities for Gujarat's small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a crucial meeting with Walmart Executive Vice President and Global Public Policy Head, Dan Bryant, in Washington. The meeting forms part of Patel's strategic US-Canada visit aimed at fostering international partnerships and investment.
Discussions centered on leveraging Gujarat's robust MSME base, improving product quality, and expanding export possibilities. Bryant highlighted Walmart's commitment through its Vriddhi program, which has already trained over 1.15 lakh MSMEs, with an ambitious target of reaching 1.70 lakh by 2028. This collaboration aims to boost the state's industry readiness for global markets.
Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2027, the meeting explored potential workshops and collaborations over the next few months to unlock sector-specific potentials among Gujarat's MSMEs. Patel's engagements also included addressing the Gujarati diaspora, emphasizing Gujarat's role as a growth driver and inviting investments into emerging sectors like AI, semiconductors, and biotechnology.
ALSO READ
-
Walmart Faces Headwinds Despite E-commerce Growth
-
Walmart's Mixed Quarter: E-commerce Shines Amid Slowing Sales
-
Walmart's Earnings: A Mixed Bag Amid Rising Gas Prices
-
Market Movements: Walmart's Report and Rising Bond Yields Steer Wall Street
-
Gujarat Forest Department's Crackdown: Protecting Lions and Empowering Women