Mumbai's Global Conference Ambassadors: Boosting International Events

The Maharashtra Convention Bureau (MCB), Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) have launched an initiative aimed at drawing more international conferences and business events to Mumbai. The Conference Ambassador Programme seeks to unite India's association leaders and industry experts to reinforce global conference bids, placing Mumbai as a key player on the global stage for business events and knowledge exchange.

Participating Conference Ambassadors will pinpoint potential international association events, foster support from local and international stakeholders, contribute industry expertise to bid documents, and represent Mumbai's proposals to international decision-making forums. JWCC will back the ambassadors with support throughout the bidding process, relationship-building activities, and marketing strategies, alongside a Conference Ambassador Grant to cover eligible bidding expenses such as bid preparation and international travel.

The Maharashtra Convention Bureau is driving this initiative with ICCA joining as the Knowledge Partner, leveraging its vast international network to aid ambassadors during the bid processes. As the business events industry in India continues to expand, this programme represents a strategic move to solidify Maharashtra's position in the global business events sector. Such efforts are crucial, given that business events significantly contribute to global economic growth and provide platforms for knowledge exchange, professional collaboration, and innovation.