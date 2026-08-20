Mexico's Central Bank: Balancing Act Amid Global Uncertainties

In a decisive move, Mexico's central bank maintained interest rates at 6.5% during its August meeting, signaling a period of sustained rate holds amid global uncertainties.

The bank's board expressed concerns over persistent pricing in services, which remains a sticking point for the country's economic strategy.

Geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainties, and the potential for renewed supply shocks further underscore the bank's cautious approach as it seeks to stabilize Mexico's economic landscape.