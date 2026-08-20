Walmart's Rare Sales Miss Rattles U.S. Stock Market

U.S. stock indexes edged near two-week lows on Thursday, with rising Treasury yields impacting risk appetite, as a quarterly sales miss from Walmart unsettled investors.

The retail giant's 9.2% drop after missing Wall Street's quarterly sales forecasts hurt the S&P 500 consumer staples index, which fell 1.5%. Competitors like Albertsons and Costco also saw declines.

Investor sentiment was challenged despite Walmart's slightly optimistic outlook, particularly as the U.S. Treasury Secretary hinted at increasing the repurchase volume of government bonds, amid elevated yields and geopolitical tensions influencing the market.