Walmart's Rare Sales Miss Rattles U.S. Stock Market

Walmart's unexpected quarterly sales miss sent ripples through the stock market, with major indexes dipping towards two-week lows. Rising Treasury yields and Middle East tensions added to investor concerns, leading markets into a cautious stance. Meanwhile, oil prices surged due to ongoing conflicts affecting supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:13 IST
Walmart's Rare Sales Miss Rattles U.S. Stock Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes edged near two-week lows on Thursday, with rising Treasury yields impacting risk appetite, as a quarterly sales miss from Walmart unsettled investors.

The retail giant's 9.2% drop after missing Wall Street's quarterly sales forecasts hurt the S&P 500 consumer staples index, which fell 1.5%. Competitors like Albertsons and Costco also saw declines.

Investor sentiment was challenged despite Walmart's slightly optimistic outlook, particularly as the U.S. Treasury Secretary hinted at increasing the repurchase volume of government bonds, amid elevated yields and geopolitical tensions influencing the market.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Woes: Rising Yields and Disappointing Retail Results Plunge Stocks

Wall Street Woes: Rising Yields and Disappointing Retail Results Plunge Stoc...

Global
2
Yuki Tsunoda's Unexpected Comeback: Racing Again in the Dutch Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda's Unexpected Comeback: Racing Again in the Dutch Grand Prix

Global
3
Guyanese Waters Welcome Exxon Mobil's Fifth Floating Oil Giant

Guyanese Waters Welcome Exxon Mobil's Fifth Floating Oil Giant

Global
4
U.S. to Impose Historic Sanctions on Iran Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. to Impose Historic Sanctions on Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026