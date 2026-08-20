Walmart Faces Headwinds Despite E-commerce Growth

Walmart missed its quarterly sales expectations for the first time in over five years as consumers tightened spending amid rising gas prices. The retailer slightly increased its annual forecast, while growth in its e-commerce and advertising units couldn't offset a slowdown in store visits and pharmacy sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 18:06 IST
Walmart Faces Headwinds Despite E-commerce Growth
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Walmart, the global retail giant, unexpectedly missed its quarterly comparable sales expectations, sending its shares down 6% in premarket trading. The slip marks the first time in at least five years that this has happened, as the company grapples with consumer spending restraint caused by surging gas prices.

Despite the setback, Walmart raised its annual sales and profit projections, bolstered by growth in e-commerce operations. This is a critical indicator of Walmart's capacity to draw budget-conscious shoppers, prioritizing essentials such as groceries during back-to-school and holiday periods.

The company's U.S. same-store sales rose 2.6%, falling short of the anticipated 3.8%. Meanwhile, spending per transaction climbed by only 1.1%, compared to last year's 3.1%. Store visit growth also slowed to 1.5%, impacting investor confidence significantly.

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