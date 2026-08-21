Rising Yields and Oil Prices Rattle U.S. Markets, Walmart Miss Sparks Consumer Concerns

U.S. equity indexes faced downward pressure on Thursday, closing lower as investors cautiously reacted to rising Treasury yields and escalating oil prices. The market's risk appetite diminished significantly, fueled by a disappointing earnings report from Walmart, a key player in the retail sector.

Walmart's shares took a steep dive following the company's failure to meet Wall Street's quarterly comparable sales expectations, a development attributed to cautious consumer spending amid rising gasoline prices. This downturn adversely affected the S&P 500 consumer staples index and reverberated across other retail stocks like Costco and Dollar Tree.

Compounding concerns about consumer health, U.S. crude oil surged above $87 per barrel, intensifying anxiety over inflationary pressures, as noted by Mona Mahajan, an investment strategist at Edward Jones. In addition, rising bond yields provided further headwinds despite recent U.S. Treasury efforts to curb this trend.